Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was fully behind the idea of cutting taxes, but it took time to convince the bureaucrats, reported PTI.



“…The PM was very clear that he wants to do something. It is for ministry to have had the comfort level and then go with the proposal. So, the more work that was needed, was needed for convincing the board that efficiency in collection and honest taxpayers’ voice… all this was work here in the ministry, not so much for the PM…” Nirmala Sitharaman told news agency PTI in an interview.



She said that, like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his government has always listened to the voices of people from different sectors.



“…He (PM Modi) meets them, interacts with them, gets their inputs… just as he would also talk with the most deprived sections or let’s say the tribals, particularly the vulnerable tribal groups… just as Rashtrapati ji was very keen on addressing their problems, PM also listens to all sections… So, I am very happy to be part of this government, which literally hears the voice and responds.”



