PM Modi Forms High-Level Group To Monitor Evolving Situation In Afghanistan

New Delhi: In view of the evolving situation in Afghanistan to focus on the immediate priorities of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has constituted a high-level group.

According to reports, the group has been comprised by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and senior officials.

It is learned that this group has been meeting regularly over the last few days. It is seized of issues pertaining to the safe return of stranded Indians, the travel of Afghan nationals especially minorities to India, and assuring that the territory of Afghanistan is not used in any manner for terrorism directed against India.

The group has also been monitoring the ground situation in Afghanistan and international reactions, including the Resolution, passed this morning by the UN Security Council.

India has said that it has evacuated the majority of citizens who wish to come back, New Delhi is on wait and watch mode as far as giving recognition to the Taliban regime is concerned.

Apart from the safe return of Indians and Afghans who wish to leave the country, New Delhi’s priority is to ensure that Afghan soil is not used against India in the future.