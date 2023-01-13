PM Modi Flags Off World’s Longest River Cruise MV Ganga Vilas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off the world’s longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas from Varanasi. The first voyage of the cruise will be taken from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to Dibrugarh in Assam.

The luxury cruise will cover over 3,200 km across 27 river systems in five Indian states and Bangladesh.

The inaugural voyage will include 32 Swiss tourists which will have stops in 50 tourist destinations including World Heritage Sites, National Parks, River Ghats, and major cities such as Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh, and Guwahati in Assam.

“The beginning of the world’s longest river cruise service on river Ganga is a landmark moment. It will herald a new age of tourism in India,” Prime Minister Modi said, while flagging off the cruise virtually via video conference.

He added that the cruise service will boost tourism and create new job opportunities.

World’s longest River Cruise MV Ganga Vilas is the first-ever cruise vessel to be made in India. This is the symbol of Self-reliant India (Atmanirbhar Bharat) in the River Cruise Sector.