PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express

“The central government is emphasizing the development of both industry and agriculture in Telangana”, Shri Modi said. Noting that textile is one such industry that gives strength to both the farmer and the laborer, the Prime Minister informed that the government has decided to set up 7 mega textile parks across the country and Telangana will be home to one of them. He further added that it will create new employment opportunities for the youth. Referring to laying the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar today, the Prime Minister said that the government is also investing in education and health in Telangana. “Today’s projects will increase Ease of Travel, Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business in Telangana”, he added. However, the Prime Minister lamented the delay in the completion of several central projects due to the lack of cooperation from the state government. Pointing out that it is the people of Telangana who are at a loss, Shri Modi urged the state government not to allow any hindrance in the works related to the development and also speed up the pace.

Highlighting the priority of our government to fulfill the hopes, aspirations and dreams of the countrymen, the Prime Minister interjected that a handful of people are very agitated by the progress of development. He stressed that those who have been nurturing nepotism and corruption have nothing to do with the interest of the country and the welfare of society while also creating problems for those who do honest work. The Prime Minister warned the people of Telangana and said that they only look for the interest of their family in every project and investment.

Noting the similarities between corruption and nepotism, the Prime Minister reiterated that corruption starts to flourish when there is nepotism. “Control is the main mantra of familyism and dynastic politics”, the Prime Minister said. Furthering his criticism of such principles, the Prime Minister said that dynasts want to keep their control over every system and hate it when someone challenges their control. Giving the example of the Direct Benefit Transfer system and the promotion of digital payment across the country, the Prime Minister pointed fingers at the dynastic forces that kept control of which beneficiary would get what benefit and elaborated on the three meanings that emerge from this situation. Firstly, the Prime Minister said, the family should continue to be praised, secondly, the money of corruption should keep coming to the family, and thirdly, the money that is sent to the poor should continue to be received by the corrupt ecosystem. “Today Modi has attacked this real root of corruption. That’s why these people are shaken and anything that is being done is out of anger”, Shri Modi said referring to the political parties who moved to court as a protest but were dealt with a shock.

“The true spirit of the Constitution is realized when work is done with the spirit of Sabka Vikas (everyone’s development) strengthening democracy in the true sense. The Prime Minister reiterated that the entire country is watching the result of the central government being freed from the shackles of dynastic politics in 2014. He informed that in the last 9 years, 11 crore mothers, sisters and daughters of the country have got the facility of toilets which included more than 30 lakh families from Telangana. He further added that more than 9 crore sisters and daughters in the country have got free Ujjwala gas connections which included more than 11 lakh poor families of Telangana in the last 9 years.

He informed that today 80 crore poor people are being provided free ration in our government, free treatment up to Rs.5 lakh for the poor, Jan Dhan bank accounts of 1 crore families of Telangana have been opened for the first time, two and a half lakh small entrepreneurs of Telangana have got Mudra loan without guarantee, 5 lakh street-vendors have got bank loans for the first time, and more than 40 lakh small farmers of Telangana got about 9 thousand crore rupees under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The Prime Minister said, “True social justice is born when the country moves away from ‘Tushtikaran’ (appeasement) towards ‘Santushtikaran’ (satisfaction of all)”. He remarked that the entire country including Telangana wants to walk on the path of Santushtikaran and contribute towards development with Sabka Prayas. “Rapid development of Telangana is very important for building a developed India in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal”, the Prime Minister concluded highlighting the importance of the next 25 years in the development journey of Telangana.

Governor of Telangana, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister for Railways, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Tourism, Shri G Kishan Reddy, Member of Parliament from Malkajgiri, Shri A Revanth Reddy and Ministers from Government of Telangana were present on the occasion among others.

The redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station, to be done at the cost of Rs. 720 crores, is being planned such that it will undergo a massive makeover with world-class amenities and an aesthetically designed iconic station building. The redeveloped station would be having double-level spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities in one place along with multimodal connectivity for providing seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes among others.

During the Programme, the Prime Minister flagged off 13 new Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) services in the suburban section of Hyderabad – Secunderabad twin city region, providing commuters with a fast, convenient and comfortable travel option. He also dedicated to the nation, the doubling and electrification of Secunderabad–Mahabubnagar project. The project stretching for a distance of over 85 km has been completed at the cost of nearly Rs. 1,410 crores. The project will provide seamless connectivity and enhance the average speed of trains.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar, Hyderabad. This is a testimony of the Prime Minister’s vision of strengthening health infrastructure across the country. AIIMS Bibinagar is being developed at a cost of more than Rs. 1,350 crores. The establishment of AIIMS Bibinagar is an important milestone in providing comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary care health services to the people of Telangana at their doorstep.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth more than Rs. 7,850 crores which will strengthen the road connectivity of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and will aid in the socio-economic development of the region.