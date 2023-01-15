PM Modi Flags Off 8th Vande Bharat Train Between Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and the port city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam, is the first one connecting the Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 km, added the statement.

“Vande Bharat Train is the symbol of the resolutions and capability of New India. It is a symbol of that India which has started on the path of rapid change – India which is restless for its dreams and aspirations; India which wants to reach its goal swiftly,” PM Modi said.

Glad to flag off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. It will enhance ‘Ease of Living’, boost tourism and benefit the economy. https://t.co/FadvxI0ZNQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2023

This is the 8th Vande Bharat Express that would operate between Telangana’s Secunderabad and Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam in approximately eight hours. The intermediate stops envisaged for the train include Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry.