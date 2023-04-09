PM Modi Feeds Elephants At Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Meets The Elephant Whisperers Couple

Nilgiris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. It is situated in Nilgiris district. PM Modi also interacted with mahouts and kavadis of the elephant camp. During his visit to the camp, he fed elephants.

The video of the Prime Minister feeding the elephant at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp also surfaced online. The Prime Minister also met Bomman and Bellie, the couple who featured in the Oscar-winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’.

He had a discussion with field directors of tiger reserves that have scored highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of the Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise. Later in the day, the Prime Minister will launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA).

Earlier in the day, PM Modi a “safari” at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. He undertook a 20-km long safari. Notably, PM Modi’s visit to the tiger reserves is part of programmes to mark 50 years of “Project Tiger “.