PM Modi Extends Greetings With Emphasis On Serving Society

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted Christmas greetings this morning as the country celebrates the festival amid a fear of rise in Covid-19 cases.

“Merry Christmas! May this special day further the spirit of harmony and joy in our society. We recall the noble thoughts of Lord Christ and the emphasis on serving society,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Christmas is the festival of joy and happiness celebrated by Christians across the globe with great grandeur and enthusiasm. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ, who is believed to be the son of God. Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25. Midnight mass prayers were held across the country in remembrance of the birth of Jesus Christ.

World leaders such as US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Pope Francis also extended Christmas greetings to people across the globe.