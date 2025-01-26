Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of India’s 76th Republic Day. In his address, he emphasized the importance of democratic values, unity, and India’s progress on the global stage.



Taking to social media, PM Modi expressed gratitude to the armed forces, farmers, and frontline workers, acknowledging their contribution to the nation’s development. He also reiterated India’s commitment to innovation, self-reliance, and global leadership.



The grand celebrations at Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath) witnessed a spectacular display of India’s military strength, cultural heritage, and technological advancements. The event was graced by world leaders, dignitaries, and thousands of citizens, making it a moment of national pride.



As India marks another year of its constitutional journey, the Prime Minister urged citizens to uphold the spirit of patriotism and work together for a stronger, more prosperous nation.