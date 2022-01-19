PM Modi extends greetings on NDRF raising day

New Delhi: Lauding the National Disaster Response Force on its raising day on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is at the forefront of many rescue and relief measures, often in very challenging circumstances.
The NDRF’s courage and professionalism are extremely motivating, he said, noting that disaster management is a vital subject for governments and policy makers.
Greetings to the hardworking @NDRFHQ team on their Raising Day. They are at the forefront of many rescue and relief measures, often in very challenging circumstances. NDRF’s courage and professionalism are extremely motivating. Best wishes to them for their future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/t7LlIpGy3l
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2022