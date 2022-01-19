NDRF raising day
PM Modi extends greetings on NDRF raising day

By Haraprasad Das
New Delhi: Lauding the National Disaster Response Force on its raising day on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is at the forefront of many rescue and relief measures, often in very challenging circumstances.

The NDRF’s courage and professionalism are extremely motivating, he said, noting that disaster management is a vital subject for governments and policy makers.

