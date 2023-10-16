PM Modi Extends Birthday Wishes To Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his wishes to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on his birthday.

“Birthday wishes to Odisha CM Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of the people,” Modi said in a tweet.

CM Naveen Patnaik responded to Modi’s wish by thanking him.

“Thank you Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for your warm birthday wishes,” the Odisha Chief Minister posted on X.

Thank you Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for your warm birthday wishes. https://t.co/fqxlzucXXy — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 16, 2023

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik turns 77 on Monday, October 16, 2023. However, the Odisha CM is not celebrating his birthday this year due to the death of his elder sister, Geeta Mehta, last month, as per the Chief Minister’s Office statement.

CM has also requested his well-wishers not to visit his residence ‘Naveen Niwas’ in Bhubaneswar on Monday to wish.

The state’s five-time chief minister, Patnaik, skipped his birthday last year to travel to Hyderabad for a business conference. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the hurricanes “Titli” and “Fani,” and the years 2020 and 2021, he had decided not to celebrate his birthday. Due to the Uri incident, he also skipped his birthday in 2016.

He currently holds the second-longest tenure of any chief minister in the nation, trailing only Sikkim’s Pawan Chamling.