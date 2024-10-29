New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expanded the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme (AB PM-JAY) to include all senior citizens aged 70 and above, with the goal of strengthening India’s healthcare infrastructure.

The Union Cabinet approved the move in September, following an initial announcement by PM Modi in April. The scheme now covers all senior citizens regardless of income, and it is anticipated to benefit 45 million families by offering free health insurance with a coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh.

“Senior citizens aged 70 years and above who are beneficiaries of other public health insurance schemes such as the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), and Ayushman Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) can either continue with their current scheme or switch to AB PM-JAY,” according to a press release from the Centre dated September 11.

Touted as the world’s largest publicly funded health insurance scheme, AB PM-JAY provides Rs 5 lakh in coverage for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization. Additionally, PM Modi inaugurated development projects totalling nearly Rs 12,850 crore.

These inaugurations coincided with the ninth Ayurveda Day and the birth anniversary of Dhanvantari, the deity of medicine in Hinduism.

PM Modi also launched the second phase of India’s premier All India Institute of Ayurveda in Delhi, which boasts state-of-the-art facilities including a library, a 500-seat auditorium, and a startup incubation centre. He initiated drone services at 11 major healthcare institutions across India, such as AIIMS units in Bhopal, Jodhpur, Manipur, Patna, and Bilaspur.

From AIIMS Rishikesh, a helicopter emergency medical service was introduced. PM Modi also unveiled the U-WIN portal, a digital platform designed to assist pregnant women and infants by facilitating the management of essential vaccines for pregnant women and children up to the age of 16.