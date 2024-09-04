New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed immense pride and happiness as the Indian Paralympic contingent sets a record for the highest-ever medals for our country in any Paralympics.

Shri Modi praised the athletes’ dedication and passion and congratulated each player for their remarkable achievements.

In an X post, the Prime Minister said;

“India is proud and delighted!

Our incredible Paralympic contingent has set a record for the highest-ever medals for our country in any Paralympics. This shows the dedication, passion and determination of our athletes. Congrats to every player.

#Cheer4Bharat”