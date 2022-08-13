PM Modi expresses happiness, pride over amazing response to Har Ghar Tiranga Movement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his happiness and pride over the amazing response to Har Ghar Tiranga Movement.

Modi said that we are seeing record participation from people across different walks of life. He also urged the citizens to share the photo with Tiranga on harghartiranga.com

The Prime Minister took to twitter to share the glimpses of the magnificent Har Ghar Tiranga Movement coming from across the country.

“Overjoyed and proud of the amazing response to the #HarGharTiranga movement. We are seeing record participation from people across different walks of life. This is a great way to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Do also share your photo with the Tiranga on harghartiranga.com”

“Makes us all feel proud! #HarGharTiranga”

“Spectacular. #HarGharTiranga”

“I appreciate these youngsters who have supported the #HarGharTiranga movement.”

“That’s a great mix of Jal Shakti and Desh Bhakti! #HarGharTiranga”

“Majestic! The people of Arunachal Pradesh are known for their unwavering spirit of patriotism. #HarGharTiranga”

“An iconic station in Chennai lit by colours of the Tiranga. This TL has other interesting images too…do have a look. #HarGharTiranga”