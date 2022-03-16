PM Modi endorses film Kashmir Files

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorsed ‘The Kashmir Files’, a movie based on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus from the Valley in 1990, saying it is incumbent on those who fight for the truth to ensure that all efforts to present history in the right context are supported.

Referring to the controversy over the movie, he said there is an effort underway to prevent the truth from being told.

“History has to be presented in the right context. Just as books, poetry and literature play a role in this, films can do so too…,” he said.

“…You must have heard about the discussion about ‘The Kashmir Files’, those who carry around the flag of freedom of expression, that whole bunch is rattled for the last few days.”