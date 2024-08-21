PM Modi Embarks on State Visit to Poland & Ukraine Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday commenced a state visit to two nations, Poland and Ukraine.

In his departure statement, PM Modi hailed the diplomatic ties between India and Poland. “My visit to Poland comes as we mark 70 years of our diplomatic relations. Poland is a key economic partner in Central Europe. Our mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism further reinforces our relationship. I look forward to meeting my friend Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda to further advance our partnership,” he said.

He is also scheduled to address the Indian community at a program in Warsaw on Wednesday evening.

Leaving for Warsaw. This visit to Poland comes at a special time- when we are marking 70 years of diplomatic ties between our nations. India cherishes the deep rooted friendship with Poland. This is further cemented by a commitment to democracy and pluralism. I will hold talks… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2024

The External Affairs Ministry’s Secretary (West), Tanmaya Lal, stated that during his visit, PM Modi will engage in discussions with his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk. He is also scheduled to meet the Polish President, Andrzej Duda, as well as members of the Indian community. A ceremonial welcome awaits Modi in Warsaw, where he will also meet with business leaders and notable ecologists.

Recently elected for a third consecutive term, Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Poland in 45 years, following Morarji Desai.

Subsequently, the Prime Minister will proceed to Ukraine upon the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky, amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.

This marks the inaugural visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations three decades ago. Modi’s visit coincides with a new military initiative by Kyiv into Russian territory.

I will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President @ZelenskyyUa. This visit will be an opportunity to build on the earlier discussions with him and deepening the India-Ukraine friendship. We will also share perspectives on the peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2024

“I will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine. I look forward to the opportunity to build upon earlier conversations with President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on the peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict. As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region,” he said.

Modi met Zelensky at the G7 summit’s sidelines in June. In their meeting, the Prime Minister stated that India remains supportive of resolving the conflict peacefully through dialogue and diplomacy, and New Delhi will persist in doing all it can to support a peaceful resolution.