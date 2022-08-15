PM Modi dons white turban with Tricolour motif on Independence Day

New Delhi: Carrying on with the tradition of wearing colourful turbans on the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wore a white turban with a long tail with the National Flag motif.

The turban was complimented by PM Modi’s white kurta and blue jacket — as he arrived at the Red Fort to hoist the National Flag to mark the celebrations of the 76th Independence Day.

PM Modi’s Tiranga turban this year brings out the spirit of the government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign aiming at encouraging people to bring the Tiranga home.