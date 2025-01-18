Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi distributed over 65 lakh property cards under the SVAMITVA Scheme to property owners in over 50000 villages in more than 230 districts across 10 States and 2 Union territories today through video conferencing.

Addressing the occasion, he remarked that today was a historic day for the villages and the rural areas of India and greeted all the beneficiaries and the citizens on the occasion.

The Prime Minister remarked that five years ago, the SVAMITVA scheme was launched to ensure that the people residing in rural areas receive their property cards. He remarked that different states refer to property ownership certificates by various names, such as Gharoni, Adhikar Abhilekh, Property Card, Malmatta Patrak, and Awaasiya Bhumi Patta. “Over 1.5 crore people have been issued SVAMITVA cards in the past 5 years”, said Shri Modi. In today’s program, he added that more than 65 lakh families had received these cards. The Prime Minister remarked that under the Swamitva Yojana, around 2.25 crore people in villages have received legal documents for their homes now. He extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the beneficiaries.

Speaking at the distribution of property cards under SVAMITVA scheme. https://t.co/9J04CE9iiA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 18, 2025

“India has over 6 lakh villages, with drone surveys completed in nearly half of them”, remarked the Prime Minister. He highlighted that after receiving legal documents, lakhs of people had taken loans from banks based on their property, starting small businesses in their villages. He added that many of these beneficiaries are small and medium farmer families, for whom these property cards have become a significant guarantee of economic security. The Prime Minister noted that Dalit, backwards, and tribal families were most affected by illegal occupations and long court disputes. He remarked that with legal certification, they would now be free from this crisis. He mentioned an estimate that once property cards are issued in all villages, it will unlock economic activities worth over 100 lakh crore rupees. The Prime Minister emphasized the substantial capital that will be added to the country’s economy.

“Our Government is earnestly working to implement Gram Swaraj on the ground”, exclaimed Shri Modi highlighting that the Swamitva Yojana had significantly improved village development planning and execution. He remarked that with clear maps and knowledge of populated areas, development work planning will be precise, eliminating wastage and obstacles caused by poor planning. The Prime Minister noted that property rights will resolve disputes over land ownership, such as identifying Panchayat land and grazing areas, thereby empowering Gram Panchayats economically. He emphasized that property cards will enhance disaster management in villages, making it easier to claim compensation during incidents like fires, floods, and landslides.

The Prime Minister remarked that the Swamitva Yojana had empowered villagers, potentially transforming rural life in India. He emphasized that as villages and the poor become stronger, the journey towards a developed India will be smoother. The Prime Minister highlighted that steps taken in the past decade for the benefit of villages and the poor had helped 25 crore people overcome poverty. Concluding his address, Shri Modi expressed confidence that schemes like Swamitva will make villages strong centres of development.

The Governors of many states, Lieutenant Governors of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Chief Ministers of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat, Union Minister of Panchayati Raj and Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh and many other dignitaries had joined the event through video-conferencing.