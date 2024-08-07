PM Modi directed IOA to act on Vinesh Phogat’s Olympics disqualification: Sports minister in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Wednesday that the Indian Olympic Association has lodged a strong protest with United World Wrestling over Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from the Paris Olympics for being overweight before her final match.

In a comprehensive statement to the Lok Sabha about Phogat’s unexpected disqualification, Mandaviya mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed IOA President PT Usha to take suitable measures.

“Her weight was recorded at 50 kilograms and 100 grams today, leading to her disqualification. The Indian Olympic Association has filed a strong protest with the International Olympic Committee. With IOA President PT Usha currently in Paris, the Prime Minister has communicated with her to ensure necessary steps are taken.”

He further stated, “The government has provided her with all possible support, including personal staff,” while enumerating the financial aid given to Phogat.