PM Modi, Defence Min & 3 Service Chiefs Pay Last Respects To CDS Rawat In Delhi

New Delhi: The mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and others who lost their lives in the chopper crash, were brought to Palam Airbase in caskets wrapped in tricolour on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor paid their last respects to the General and others.

Three service chiefs – Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar & IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pay last respects to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat & other 11 Armed Forces personnel.

The mortal remains will be kept at the Mortuary of Army Base Hospital till the completion of positive identification formalities.

Civilians can pay tribute to CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat from 1100-1230 hours at CDS Karaj marg residence tomorrow.

The last rites will be held in Delhi on Friday with full military honours.

A funeral procession will start from Kamraj Marg to Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on Friday.

The last rites of Brig LS Lidder’s who passed away in the military chopper crash will be held at 0915 hours at Delhi Cantt tomorrow.