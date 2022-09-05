PM Modi Congratulates UK PM-elect Liz Truss, Says India-UK Ties Will Be Strengthened Under Her Leadership

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to UK Foreign Minister and Conservative Party leader Liz Truss after she was elected as the next UK Prime Minister on Monday.

“Congratulations Liz Truss for being chosen to be the next PM of the UK. Confident that under your leadership, the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened. Wish you the very best for your new role and responsibilities,” PM said on his official Twitter handle.

The Conservative party’s Sir Graham Brady announced the results at the Queen Elizabeth II Center in Westminster. Truss was in competition with Indian-origin Rishi Sunak.

Truss got 81,326 votes while Sunak got 60,399 votes. The truss will meet the Queen at Balmoral tomorrow, who will invite her to form the government. After this Truss will become the Prime Minister.