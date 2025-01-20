Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States.

PM Modi expressed his eagerness to work closely with Trump to benefit both countries and shape a better future for the world. The tweet received significant engagement, with many users expressing optimism about the strengthening of India-US ties

PM Narendra Modi wrote on X: “Congratulations my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead!”