PM Modi Congratulates South Korea’s Yoon Suk-Yeol On His Victory In Presidential Elections

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greetings and good wishes to the ROK President, H. E. Yoon Suk-yeol on assuming office as President today.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“I extend my heartfelt greetings and good wishes to ROK President @sukyeol__yoon as he commences his term in office today. I look forward to meeting him soon and working together to further strengthen and enrich the India-ROK ties.”

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea’s new president and the leader ofthe nation’s first conservative government in five years was sworn in as new president on Tuesday.

