PM Modi Congratulates Singhraj Adhana For Winning Bronze At Paralympics Games

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Indian shooter Singhraj Adhana for winning the bronze medal at the Paralympics Games.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: “Exceptional performance by Singhraj Adhana! India’s talented shooter brings home the coveted Bronze Medal. He has worked tremendously hard and achieved remarkable successes. Congratulations to him and best wishes for the endeavours ahead. #Paralympics #Praise4Para.”

Indian shooter Singhraj Adhana won the Paralympics bronze medal in the P1 men’s 10m air pistol SH1 event in Tokyo.

The 39-year-old shot a total of 216.8 to finish the event in the third place after qualifying for the eight-man final as the sixth best shooter.