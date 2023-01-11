PM Modi Congratulates RRR Team On Golden Globes Win

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the SS Rajamouli’s RRR team for the big win at the Golden Globes.

“A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud,” PM Modi tweeted.

<>

A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud. https://t.co/zYRLCCeGdE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2023

</>

RRR song Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globes in the Best Original Song category. The song has been composed by MM Keeravani and the lyrics are written by Chandrabose and is sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

RRR is being represented at the Golden Globe Awards 2023 by director SS Rajamouli, along with stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR.