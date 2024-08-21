PM Modi
PM Modi congratulates RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das on being rated “A+” for 2nd time in GFCBRC 2024

By Itishree Sethy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated RBI Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das on being rated “A+”, for the second time in a row, in Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2024.

Responding to a post on X by the Reserve Bank of India, Shri Modi wrote:

“Congratulations to RBI Governor Shri @DasShaktikanta for this feat, and that for the second time. This is a recognition of his leadership at the RBI and his work towards ensuring economic growth and stability.”

