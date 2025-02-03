Prime Minister today congratulated musician Chandrika Tandon on winning a Grammy award for the album Triveni.

He commended her passion towards Indian culture and accomplishments as an entrepreneur, philanthropist and musician.

In a post on X, he wrote:

“Congratulations to @chandrikatandon on winning the Grammy for the album Triveni. We take great pride in her accomplishments as an entrepreneur, philanthropist and of course, music! It is commendable how she has remained passionate about Indian culture and has been working to popularise it. She is an inspiration for several people.

I fondly recall meeting her in New York in 2023.”