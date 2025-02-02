Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated the Indian team on winning the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025.

In a post on X, he said:

“Immensely proud of our Nari Shakti! Congratulations to the Indian team for emerging victorious in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025. This victory is the result of our excellent teamwork as well as determination and grit. It will inspire several upcoming athletes. My best wishes to the team for their future endeavours.”