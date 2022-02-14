PM Modi Congratulates Indian Space Scientists On Successful Launch Of PSLV C52 Mission

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Indian space scientists on the successful launch of the PSLV C52 mission.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Congratulations to our space scientists on the successful launch of PSLV C52 mission. EOS-04 satellite will provide high resolution images under all weather conditions for agriculture, forestry and plantations, soil moisture and hydrology as well as flood mapping.”

<>

Congratulations to our space scientists on the successful launch of PSLV C52 mission. EOS-04 satellite will provide high resolution images under all weather conditions for agriculture, forestry and plantations, soil moisture and hydrology as well as flood mapping. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2022

</>