PM Modi Congratulates Hungarian PM Viktor Orban On Poll Victory
New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, on his victory in the Parliamentary elections in Hungary.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;
“Congratulations, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, on your victory in the Parliamentary elections in Hungary. Look forward to continue working with you to further strengthen the close and friendly India-Hungary ties.”
