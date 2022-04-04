PM Modi Congratulates
PM Modi Congratulates Hungarian PM Viktor Orban On Poll Victory

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, on his victory in the Parliamentary elections in Hungary.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Congratulations, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, on your victory in the Parliamentary elections in Hungary. Look forward to continue working with you to further strengthen the close and friendly India-Hungary ties.”

