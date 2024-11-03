New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his good wishes to Mr Duma Boko on his election as the President of Botswana. In a message on X, the Prime Minister expressed his hopes for a successful tenure for the newly elected president and emphasized India’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Botswana.

In his post, the Prime Minister said:

“Congratulations @duma_boko on your election as the President of Botswana. Best wishes for a successful tenure. Look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our bilateral ties.”