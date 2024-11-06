New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm congratulations to Donald Trump following his election as the 47th President of the United States.

In a congratulatory tweet, PM Modi hailed Trump’s “historic election victory” and expressed optimism for renewed collaboration between India and the U.S.

“Heartiest congratulations my friend Donald Trump on your historic election victory,” Modi tweeted. Reflecting on Trump’s earlier tenure, Modi noted, “As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership.”

Modi’s message underscored his hopes for deeper cooperation aimed at advancing shared goals, including global peace, stability, and prosperity. His statement highlighted the importance of the longstanding India-U.S. relationship, which spans trade, defense, technology, and cultural exchanges.

The two leaders had previously established a close working relationship during Trump’s first term, culminating in high-profile events such as “Howdy, Modi!” in Houston and “Namaste Trump” in Ahmedabad. Modi’s statement today signals a continued commitment to this relationship and an eagerness to build on its foundations.

As Trump prepares to begin his second term, international focus will turn to how he and Modi will navigate key global issues, including economic recovery, defense collaboration, and climate action. The India-U.S. partnership, strengthened by mutual interests, is set to play a critical role in addressing regional and global challenges in the coming years.