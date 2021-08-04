PM Modi Congratulates Boxer Lovlina Borgohain For Winning Bronze At Tokyo 2020

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated boxer Lovlina Borgohain for winning bronze at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said; “Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavours. #Tokyo2020”

