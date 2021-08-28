PM Modi Congratulates Bhavina Patel For Entering Paralympics Final

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian Paddler Bhavina Patel for entering into Tokyo Paralympics finals.

“Congratulations Bhavina Patel! You played excellently. The entire nation is praying for your success and will be cheering for you tomorrow. Give your best and play without any pressure. Your accomplishments inspire the entire nation,” tweeted the Prime Minister.

Bhavinaben Patel on Saturday scripted history after she became the first Indian to enter the final of a table tennis event in the Paralympics with a hard-fought 3-2 win over China’s Miao Zhang in a class 4 semifinal.

The 34-year-old Patel, who had surprised even the Indian camp in this Paralympics with her sensational show, stunned her world no. 3 Chinese opponent 7-11 11-7 11-4 9-11 11-8 in the semifinal showdown that lasted 34 minutes.

She will take on world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the summit clash on Sunday.