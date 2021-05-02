PM Modi congratulates Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for TMC victory

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for Trinamool Congress’ win in the state.

PM Modi said the Centre will continue to extend all possible support to the West Bengal Government to fulfill people’s aspirations and also to overcome the coronavirus situation.

Banerjee said that the election results in the state are a ‘victory’ of democracy. Despite a series of claims and counter-claims over the election results in Nandigram, the counting of votes in the constituency is still underway.

As the counting of votes for the West Bengal election continues on Sunday, the Election Commission data showed that Trinamool Congress is all set to return to power in the state.