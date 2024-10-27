New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today congratulated Indian Chess Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi for crossing the 2800 mark in live chess ratings.

Shri Modi also praised his exceptional talent and perseverance for making India proud, adding that it will also inspire many more youngsters.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Congratulations to Arjun Erigaisi for crossing the 2800 mark in live chess ratings! This is a phenomenal feat. His exceptional talent and perseverance make our entire nation proud. In addition to being a great personal milestone, it will also inspire many more youngsters to play chess and shine on the global stage. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours.”