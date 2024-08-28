PM Modi Congratulates All on Completion of 10-Yrs of Jan Dhan Yojana

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today marked the 10th anniversary of Jan Dhan Yojana, celebrating its significant impact on financial inclusion.

The Prime Minister also congratulated all beneficiaries and thanked those who made this yojana a success. Shri Modi said that Jan Dhan Yojana has been paramount in boosting financial inclusion and giving dignity to crores of people, especially women, youth, and marginalized communities.

The Prime Minister posted on X;

“Today, we mark a momentous occasion— #10YearsOfJanDhan. Congratulations to all the beneficiaries and compliments to all those who worked to make this scheme a success. Jan Dhan Yojana has been paramount in boosting financial inclusion and giving dignity to crores of people, especially women, youth, and marginalized communities.”