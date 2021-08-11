PM Modi Condoles Passing Away Of Ayurveda Proponent Dr Balaji Tambe

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of Dr. Balaji Tambe, an Ayurveda practitioner and proponent of Yoga, who passed away yesterday following a brief illness.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Dr. Balaji Tambe will be remembered for his numerous efforts to make Ayurveda globally popular, especially among the youth. He was admired for his compassionate nature. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti”.

Dr Balaji Tambe, an Ayurveda practitioner and proponent of Yoga, died at a private hospital in Pune on Tuesday. He was 81. The founder of “Atmasantulana Village”, a holistic healing centre near Lonavla, Tambe had written various books on spirituality, Yoga and Ayurveda.

He is survived by wife, two sons and daughters-in-law, and four granddaughters.