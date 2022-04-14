PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Andhra Pradesh’s Chemical Plant Fire

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a mishap at a chemical unit in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh.

He also prayed for quick recovery of the injured.

The Prime Minister Office tweeted;

“Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a chemical unit in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly: PM @narendramodi”

