PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Andhra Pradesh’s Chemical Plant Fire
New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a mishap at a chemical unit in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh.
He also prayed for quick recovery of the injured.
The Prime Minister Office tweeted;
“Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a chemical unit in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly: PM @narendramodi”
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 14, 2022
