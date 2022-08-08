PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives Due To Stampede At Khatu Shyamji Temple Complex In Rajasthan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar Rajasthan.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest.”

