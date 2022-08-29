PM Modi condoles loss of lives due to floods in Pakistan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to floods in Pakistan.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: “Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy.”
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2022
