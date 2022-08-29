PM Modi
NationalBreakingTop News

PM Modi condoles loss of lives due to floods in Pakistan

By Pragativadi News Service
85

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to floods in Pakistan.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: “Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy.”

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pragativadi News Service 8351 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking