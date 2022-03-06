PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Vajpayee’s Long-Time Aide Shiv Kumar Pareek

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of Shiv Kumar Pareek who was former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s long-time aide. Shiv Kumar Pareek had passed away on March 5.

The Prime Minister said that Shiv Kumar Pareek was rooted in the ideologies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and devoted himself to the service of nation-building.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Saddened by the passing away of Shri Shiv Kumar Pareek Ji. Firmly rooted in our Party’s ideology, he devoted himself to service, nation-building and worked closely with Atal Ji. Will cherish my interactions with him over the years. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti.”

Shiv Kumar Pareek used to work with AB Vajpayee as a personal assistant. On many occasions, Atal Bihari Vajpayee had also participated in programs held at Shiv Kumar Pareek’s house.