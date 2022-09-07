PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief on the demise of Karnataka Minister, Umesh Katti.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Shri Umesh Katti Ji was an experienced leader who made rich contributions to Karnataka’s development. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this tragic hour. Om Shanti.”

<>

Shri Umesh Katti Ji was an experienced leader who made rich contributions to Karnataka’s development. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this tragic hour. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 7, 2022

</>