Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti
PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief on the demise of Karnataka Minister, Umesh Katti.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Shri Umesh Katti Ji was an experienced leader who made rich contributions to Karnataka’s development. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this tragic hour. Om Shanti.”

