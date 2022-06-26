PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Bhagubhai Patel

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief on the demise of Bhagubhai Patel, former Minister of Gujarat Government. The Prime Minister said that Shri Patel’s contribution in the field of public service will always be remembered.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

ગુજરાત સરકારના પૂર્વ મંત્રી શ્રી ભગુભાઈ પટેલના અવસાનથી દુ:ખ થયું. જનસેવા ક્ષેત્રે તેઓનું પ્રદાન હંમેશાં યાદ રહેશે. સદ્ગતના આત્માની શાંતિ માટે પ્રાર્થના તથા શોકગ્રસ્ત પરિવારને સાંત્વના……. ૐ શાંતિ: || — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 26, 2022

