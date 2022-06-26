PM Modi
National

PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Bhagubhai Patel

By Pragativadi News Service
45

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief on the demise of Bhagubhai Patel, former Minister of Gujarat Government. The Prime Minister said that Shri Patel’s contribution in the field of public service will always be remembered.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

<>

</>

Pragativadi News Service 5565 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking