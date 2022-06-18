PM Modi condemns cowardly terrorist attack on Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul, Afghanistan. He also prayed for the safety and well-being of the devotees.

The Prime Minister tweeted; “Shocked by the cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul. I condemn this barbaric attack, and pray for the safety and well-being of the devotees.”

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar condemned the “cowardly attack”. Taking to Twitter, the EAM also expressed concern over the welfare of the Sikh community in Afghanistan. The United Nations mission in Afghanistan also strongly condemned the attack