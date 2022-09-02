PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant ‘City on Move’ – largest ship ever built in India’s maritime history

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned India’s first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Friday, that put India into a select league of countries with domestic capability to build such large war ships.

The Prime Minister commissioned the carrier, built at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore, at a function organised at the Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi. With the commissioning of Vikrant, India joined a select group of nations having the niche capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier. PM Modi unveiled a plaque to mark the induction of INS Vikrant, named after its predecessor that played a crucial role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, into the Navy. The carrier is equipped with state-of-the-art features. During the event, PM also unveiled the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past. The new insignia represents the rich Indian maritime heritage.

The Navy had earlier said the new insignia will be befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage. INS Vikrant will contribute in ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean region, Vice Chief of Indian Navy Vice Admiral S N Ghormade had said earlier. The aircraft carrier’s hangar is the size of two Olympic-sized pools. Initially, the warship will be equipped with MiG fighter jets and helicopters. After taking command of the warship, the Navy will conduct aviation trials.

Vice Chief of Indian Navy Vice Admiral S N Ghormade said the aircraft landing trials on board INS Vikrant will begin in November and they will be completed by mid-2023, adding MiG-29K jets will operate from the warship for the first few years. The commissioning of Vikrant is being seen as a significant step towards India’s self-reliance in the defence sector. The INS Vikrant can carry 1,600 crew members and 30 aircraft. It has machines that can produce 3,000 chapatis per hour.