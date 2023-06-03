PM Modi Commends All Involved In Rescue Ops In Odisha Train Tragedy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has showered praises for all the people involved in the massive rescue operations in the triple train mishap in Odisha’s Balasore.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote, “I commend each and every person belonging to the teams of railways, NDRF, ODRAF, local authorities, police, fire service, volunteers and others who are working tirelessly on the ground and strengthening the rescue ops. Proud of their dedication.”

“The courage and compassion shown by the people of our nation in the face of adversity is truly inspiring. As soon as the train mishap took place in Odisha, people immersed themselves in assisting rescue ops. Several people lined up to donate blood,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also stated that he was deeply moved by the condolence messages from world leaders on the train mishap in Odisha. Expressing gratitude for their support, the PM said that their kind words will give strength to the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today afternoon took stock of the situation at the train accident site at Bahanaga Bazar in Odisha’s Balasore district.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Education and Skill Development, Dharmendra Pradhan. Both the ministers have to camp at Balasore today to monitor to oversee restoration work including the treatment of the injured.