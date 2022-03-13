PM Modi Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review India’s Security Preparedness Amid Russia-Ukraine War

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reviewed India’s security preparedness and the prevailing global scenario amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

A high-level meeting was held on Sunday where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Foreign Secretary of India Harsh Vardhan Shringla were present, sources said.

Earlier, PM Modi had chaired several high-level meetings to review ‘Operation Ganga’ to bring back stranded Indians from Ukraine. Amid the fast-developing crisis in Ukraine, Jaishankar will be making a statement in the second part of the Budget Session in Parliament on ‘Operation Ganga’.

Russia launched a military offensive against Ukraine on February 24.