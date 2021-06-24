PM Modi Chairs All-Party Meeting With Political Leaders From J&K In Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired an all-party meeting with the political leaders from Jammu & Kashmir in the national capital. He said that his government is fully committed to the “democratic process in the region and holding the assembly elections is a priority.

This was the first such meeting after 5th August, 2019 when the Centre decided to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution that gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status.

The meeting was attended by leaders from various political parties including National conference leaders Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, BJP Jammu and Kashmir President Ravinder Raina, and People’s Conference President Sajjad Lone.