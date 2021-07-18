PM Modi Chairs All-Party Meeting Ahead Of Monsoon Session

New Delhi: Ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, an all-party meeting has been attended by floor leaders of various political parties on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting.

While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union minister and Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi were also present at the meeting, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also attended the meeting.

According to sources, the opposition parties have loggerhead to raise the issues regarding the India-China border dispute. The opposition parties are going to demand the government’s status report on the issue.

Notably, the Monsoon session of Parliament is all set to begin from Monday and conclude on August 13. This year’s Monsoon Session comes after a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.