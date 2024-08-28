PM Modi chairs 44th PRAGATI Interaction

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today chaired the meeting of the 44th edition of PRAGATI, the ICT-based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving Centre and State governments. This was the first meeting in the third term.

In the meeting, seven significant projects were reviewed, which included two projects relating to road connectivity, two rail projects and one project each of the Coal, Power and Water Resources sectors. The cost of these projects totalled more than Rs. 76,500 crore and relate to 11 States and UTs viz., Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, Goa, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Delhi.

Prime Minister emphasized the fact that every official in the government, at Central or State level, must be sensitized about the fact that delay in projects not only leads to cost escalation but also deprives the public of the intended benefits of the project.

Prime Minister said that the “Ek ped Maa ke Naam” campaign can help safeguard the environment while undertaking project development.

During the interaction, Prime Minister also reviewed AMRUT 2.0 and public grievances related to Jal Jeevan Mission. These projects together inter-alia address water issues in urban and rural areas. Prime Minister emphasised that water is a basic human need and quality disposal of grievances at district level as well as state level must be ensured by the state governments. Adequate Operation and Maintenance mechanism of Jal Jeevan projects is critical for its success and Prime Minister suggested involvement of women self help groups where possible and skilling of youth in Operation and Maintenance works. The Prime Minister reiterated conduct of the Water Resource Survey at district level and emphasised source sustainability.

Prime Minister advised Chief Secretaries to personally monitor the works under AMRUT 2.0 and States should make plans keeping in mind the growth potential and future needs of cities. He said that while making drinking water plans for cities, peri-urban areas should also be kept in mind because with time these areas also get incorporated into the city limits. Reforms in urban governance, comprehensive urban planning, urban transport planning, and municipal finance are critical needs of the hour, given the rapid urbanization in the country. He added that one needs to take benefit of initiatives such as PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana to meet the growing energy needs of cities. Prime Minister also recalled that many of these aspects of urbanization and drinking water had been discussed in the Chief Secretaries Conference and the commitments given must be reviewed by Chief Secretaries themselves.

Prime Minister further asked the Chief Secretaries and Secretaries of Government of India to continue working on the Mission Amrit Sarovar programme. He said that water catchment area of Amrit Sarovars should be kept clean and desilting of these water bodies should be taken up as per requirement with the involvement of Village Committee.

Up to the 44th edition of PRAGATI meetings, 355 projects having a total cost of Rs. 18.12 lakh crore have been reviewed.